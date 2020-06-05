Local volunteer publishes book on macaques
Local author Chris White has written an introduction into the species, Barbary Macaque, using 20 years of knowledge and photography from volunteering in the Upper Rock. Monkeys Cover page Mr White told the Chronicle he would volunteer in the Nature Reserve and the information he learnt from decades of voluntary work has been complied in...
