A local woman was ordered to pay around £2,300 and attend three trials for 43 parking fines.

The Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered the woman to pay around £1,300 for 19 unpaid fines.

She pleaded guilty to another 10 fines totalling £1,000 and pleaded not guilty to a further 14 parking offences.

Her remaining matters were grouped together and set down for three separate trials during the months of June and July.