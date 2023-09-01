Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Sep, 2023

Local woman loses £350 in 'Coldplay' concert scam

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd September 2023

A local woman reported she was duped into buying £350 worth of concert tickets by an online fraudster.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police told the Chronicle the woman was scammed on Facebook into buying ‘Coldplay’ tickets using her Revolut account.

She reported the incident on Thursday at around 5pm, after she had paid £350 for four tickets for a concert.  

“Having paid the money, the tickets were never received,” a spokesman said.

The RGP advises the public never give people personal information or send or receive money to or from unknown individuals.

