Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Thriller

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a bestselling thriller novel called Local Woman Missing

For our first book review of 2026—I’m bringing you a novel by New York Times best-selling author Mary Kubica. Local Woman Missing is a clever and shocking thriller with multiple twists that will leave you reeling. So, if you’re looking for a meaty thriller and something gritty to get stuck into after all the holly jolly festive fun, then this might be the book for you.

Shelby Tebow is the first to go missing… her disappearance rocks the community—jogging one minute and gone the next! But soon after, two more people go missing—Meredith Dickey and her daughter Delilah. The town wonders just who will be next because surely the disappearances must be linked? But with police enquiries all coming to a dead end, people start to forget about the case and the hunt for the missing women goes cold.

That is, until eleven years later when Delilah miraculously returns. Delilah should finally be able to tell the town where she’s been, who kidnapped her and how she escaped—so why does her reappearance raise more questions than it answers?

Local Woman Missing explores domestic secrets, female vulnerability and psychological damage as some of its main themes. With several surprises throughout the storyline, it’s a book that will have you gripped right until the last page. And talk about twists! I thought I knew exactly where this story was going but oh, was I wrong!

This was my first book by Mary Kubica but won’t be my last. After reading it, I understand the buzz around this author and I’m keen to read more of her novels.

Pick this one up if you enjoyed -

*The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda

*The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd

*Night Will Find You by Julia Heaberlin

OR if you enjoyed Local Woman Missing but haven’t read the 3 books listed above, then I recommend you give them a go.

To chat about books, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger