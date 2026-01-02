Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
2nd January 2026

Genre: Thriller

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a bestselling thriller novel called Local Woman Missing

For our first book review of 2026—I’m bringing you a novel by New York Times best-selling author Mary Kubica. Local Woman Missing is a clever and shocking thriller with multiple twists that will leave you reeling. So, if you’re looking for a meaty thriller and something gritty to get stuck into after all the holly jolly festive fun, then this might be the book for you.

Shelby Tebow is the first to go missing… her disappearance rocks the community—jogging one minute and gone the next! But soon after, two more people go missing—Meredith Dickey and her daughter Delilah. The town wonders just who will be next because surely the disappearances must be linked? But with police enquiries all coming to a dead end, people start to forget about the case and the hunt for the missing women goes cold.

That is, until eleven years later when Delilah miraculously returns. Delilah should finally be able to tell the town where she’s been, who kidnapped her and how she escaped—so why does her reappearance raise more questions than it answers?

Local Woman Missing explores domestic secrets, female vulnerability and psychological damage as some of its main themes. With several surprises throughout the storyline, it’s a book that will have you gripped right until the last page. And talk about twists! I thought I knew exactly where this story was going but oh, was I wrong!

This was my first book by Mary Kubica but won’t be my last. After reading it, I understand the buzz around this author and I’m keen to read more of her novels.

Pick this one up if you enjoyed -

*The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda
*The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
*Night Will Find You by Julia Heaberlin

OR if you enjoyed Local Woman Missing but haven’t read the 3 books listed above, then I recommend you give them a go.

To chat about books, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

Most Read

Local News

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

Tue 30th Dec, 2025

Local News

Sigurd Haveland and Xavier Buhagiar in New Year Honours List 

Mon 29th Dec, 2025

Brexit

Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

Casemates set to count out 2025 and ring in the New Year 

Wed 31st Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
PAAMOA Choir at the Elderly Day Care Centre

2nd January 2026

Features
From graphic design studies to global clients for artist Jesse Stone

1st January 2026

Features
2025 in front pages

30th December 2025

Features
Hundreds take part in Boxing Day Polar Bear swims across the Rock

29th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026