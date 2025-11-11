Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2025

Two young Gibraltarians will take on separate endurance challenges this Sunday in support of The Straits of Gibraltar Association, raising funds for families in need in Tangier.

At 9.30am, 15-year-old Gino Jimenez Junior will begin a 15km charity run from Casemates, finishing at Wellington Front. The effort follows his recent return from a football tournament in Tangier, which inspired him to support children facing difficult circumstances.

Through his fundraising efforts and training with coach Andrew Chipolina, Mr Jimenez Junior aims to assist four families comprising 14 children. He has already raised over £1,000.

Also fundraising is his friend Gian Cruz who will take on a continuous boxing challenge at Montegriffo’s Gym while Mr Jimenez Junior completes the race. The pair will reunite at the finish line to mark the end of their joint effort.

Following the event, they plan to travel to Tangier to personally deliver the funds and donated items to the families with the support of the Association.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gino-jimenez-junior

