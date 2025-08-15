Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Locally based RentGuarantor moves from Aquis to AIM

Photo courtesy of RentGuarantor

By Chronicle Staff
15th August 2025

Locally based company RentGuarantor was welcomed by the London Stock Exchange to AIM following its move from the Aquis Stock Exchange.

Trading in the company’s ordinary shares under the ticker “RGG” commenced at 8am on Friday August 15.

RentGuarantor offers services across the UK, excluding Northern Ireland, to domestic and overseas students and is used by Gibraltarian students in a bid to secure accommodation while in university in the UK.

It also helps working professionals and those receiving benefits. It guarantees rent payments in the event of arrears and mediates between landlords and tenants to resolve issues during tenancies.

Founded by Irishman Paul Foy, who has made Gibraltar his home, in 2016, RentGuarantor provides a professional rent guarantee service to tenants in the UK private rental sector and through local authorities when they cannot provide a personal guarantor.

CEO Mr Foy said: “We are thrilled to be making the move from Aquis to AIM, marking a key step in the growth of RentGuarantor as we look to further cement ourselves as an established name in the UK property industry.”

“In light of significant recent growth and the desire to improve liquidity, a move to AIM is a natural step for the company.”

“We are committed to fostering tenant and landlord relationships that are built on trust and security, whilst creating a cohesive network of letting agents and key stakeholders that can benefit from our service.”

“Having already signed over 1,700 partnership agreements, we look forward to growing the company and our customer base whilst delivering value for our stakeholders.”

The company operates a secure digital platform designed to streamline the rental process, using an algorithm to calculate fees based on applicant risk assessments.

It has partnership agreements with more than 1,700 letting agents, charities and councils, giving it access to a wide customer base of tenants and landlords.

Most Read

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps qualify to Europa League play-off after beating Noah on penalties

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

First fully coeducational cohort receives A Level results

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

For Bayside and Westside, maximising students’ potential trumps focus on grades

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

Prior Park head teacher highlights opportunities over grades in celebrating student success

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

Vocational courses at Gibraltar College open new routes to higher education

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
EasyJet Gibraltar flight delayed after aircraft wing collision at Manchester Airport

15th August 2025

Local News
Vocational courses at Gibraltar College open new routes to higher education

14th August 2025

Local News
For Bayside and Westside, maximising students’ potential trumps focus on grades

14th August 2025

Local News
Prior Park head teacher highlights opportunities over grades in celebrating student success

14th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025