Locally based RentGuarantor moves from Aquis to AIM

Locally based company RentGuarantor was welcomed by the London Stock Exchange to AIM following its move from the Aquis Stock Exchange.

Trading in the company’s ordinary shares under the ticker “RGG” commenced at 8am on Friday August 15.

RentGuarantor offers services across the UK, excluding Northern Ireland, to domestic and overseas students and is used by Gibraltarian students in a bid to secure accommodation while in university in the UK.

It also helps working professionals and those receiving benefits. It guarantees rent payments in the event of arrears and mediates between landlords and tenants to resolve issues during tenancies.

Founded by Irishman Paul Foy, who has made Gibraltar his home, in 2016, RentGuarantor provides a professional rent guarantee service to tenants in the UK private rental sector and through local authorities when they cannot provide a personal guarantor.

CEO Mr Foy said: “We are thrilled to be making the move from Aquis to AIM, marking a key step in the growth of RentGuarantor as we look to further cement ourselves as an established name in the UK property industry.”

“In light of significant recent growth and the desire to improve liquidity, a move to AIM is a natural step for the company.”

“We are committed to fostering tenant and landlord relationships that are built on trust and security, whilst creating a cohesive network of letting agents and key stakeholders that can benefit from our service.”

“Having already signed over 1,700 partnership agreements, we look forward to growing the company and our customer base whilst delivering value for our stakeholders.”

The company operates a secure digital platform designed to streamline the rental process, using an algorithm to calculate fees based on applicant risk assessments.

It has partnership agreements with more than 1,700 letting agents, charities and councils, giving it access to a wide customer base of tenants and landlords.