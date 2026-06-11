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Thu 11th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Local charities receive £4,000 from Sir Mo Farah fundraising event

By Eyleen Gomez
11th June 2026

A Round the Rock run with Olympian Sir Mo Farah raised £4,000 for charity with the funds shared between the Gibraltar Community Association and RICC during a presentation in City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The charity run was held as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and was organised in collaboration with GSLA and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

A £2,000 cheque was handed to Alfred Rumbo on behalf of the Gibraltar Community Association.

Mr Rumbo said that the money will greatly help the association to help individuals and families who are struggling financially to meet the additional costs of treatment overseas.

A second £2,000 cheque was presented to Research Into Childhood Cancer (RICC).

The donation will support a small team based at Great Ormond Street, contributing to the early stages of research projects.

Craig Sacarello from the charity said that the funds could assist PhD students between projects and the purchase of specialist equipment or could be used for other research purposes.

He underlined the significant progress made in childhood cancer treatment since the late 1980s and described Gibraltar’s contribution as a small but meaningful part of wider international research efforts.

He also thanked GCS Chief Cultural Officer Seamus Byrne and his team, as well as the GSLA and all who supported the run and made the fundraising possible.

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