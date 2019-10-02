Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Locals head for Ironman in Barcelona

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd October 2019

GCC Cyclists/Hercules Triathletes Juanma Carrasco, Michael Boylan and Paco Britto have today travelled to Calella as they will be racing this Sunday at Ironman Barcelona. The trio have been training extremely hard and will be tackling the 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and finishing with a marathon. Michael raced in Zurich so will be the second time he races this distance, however Juanma and Paco will be giving it their first try.
Gibraltar Cycling Media Release (image courtesy Gibraltar Cycling)

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Police investigation launched after Spanish man dies during anti-smuggling operation at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Against Brexit backdrop, Spain’s political deadlock adds to La Linea’s fears

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Sports

Jessy Franco breaks 400m sprint record

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Locals head for Ironman in Barcelona

2nd October 2019

Sports
GFA integrity workshops

2nd October 2019

Sports
Woman’s futsal squad announced ahead on Double header

2nd October 2019

Sports
Jessy Franco breaks 400m sprint record

1st October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019