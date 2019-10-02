Locals head for Ironman in Barcelona

GCC Cyclists/Hercules Triathletes Juanma Carrasco, Michael Boylan and Paco Britto have today travelled to Calella as they will be racing this Sunday at Ironman Barcelona. The trio have been training extremely hard and will be tackling the 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and finishing with a marathon. Michael raced in Zurich so will be the second time he races this distance, however Juanma and Paco will be giving it their first try.

Gibraltar Cycling Media Release (image courtesy Gibraltar Cycling)