Lockdown gives an opportunity to reconnect with old hobby - Creating in Isolation
After a break due to motherhood, Patricia Gonzalez has found the time to cross stitch again due to the Covid-19 lockdown. With people now encouraged to spend as much time as possible indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus, she has found the time to get back into her long-standing hobby. Ms Gonzalez has been...
