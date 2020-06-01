Lockdown has led to increase in DIY jobs, UK study suggests

By Alan Jones

More people have been turning to DIY during the lockdown, ranging from painting walls to rewiring their homes, new UK research suggests.

Some homeowners have even knocked down walls as they spend more time at home, a survey of 2,100 adults found.

Co-op Insurance said more than one in four respondents had launched DIY projects in the last few weeks.

Three out of four said they had painted walls and assembled furniture, but a minority had knocked down walls or rewired their house.

Before the lockdown, two thirds of people would have hired a professional for building work, said the report.

Caroline Hunter, head of Co-op Home Insurance, said: “Government measures to stay at home have resulted in more people starting home improvements.

“It’s concerning that during lockdown some homeowners have been taking on extreme DIY jobs that perhaps they wouldn’t usually.”

