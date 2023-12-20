LOL Productions...`Laughing all the way’

These guys are so underrated. But still they fill up five nights at Ince’s Hall, just by posting the production’s event on social media and word of mouth, I guess. I have written about their shows a number of times now, and of course as with most things not all are one’s favourites, but it has to be said they put in the work and they deliver on the night...`Laughing All the Way’ was a very apt title for this show (as is the case with all their performances). It’s fast approaching Christmas day and lots of shopping needs to be done.

The wife - Jessica Hansen - is ready to go out and do her thing in town but thinking of tagging along her mum with her...Mum Luisa – Lourdes Juste - doesn’t seem too keen on the idea of accompanying her daughter and complains of stomach troubles (bringing with it lots of smelly flatulence) ... so best she stays home. Meanwhile husband Richard – Tony Jurado – is busy emptying his money box, counting the many pound coins he’s saved which he claims are his.

The wife eyes up to what he’s up to and asks for some of it for Christmas shopping and he insists it’s his money but agrees to give her a little...`Share and share alike,’ she claims, and as expected takes more than just a little of his personal savings! The shopping experience ensues down at the Christmas market – Gingel Stalls - run by her son Jordan - Jordan Baker and his partner Valerie – Zamara Heredia, and there she meets many of her friends who join her shopping for families and friends...Shelby – Jarlene Jurado, Ashline Evans as Susan and Nathalie Balloqui (later appears as Doctor Kaminski) ...

By now the situation with mishaps included, follow on and the laughs and claps from the audience are thrown well into the mix of the evening’s entertainment. It has to be noted, many more men and other younger family members are attending LOL Production events. Lots of laughs are created, with the `ham’ incident which was sort of lost and the wife blaming the husband (who had joined her for shopping), which is pretty normal, isn’t it? Men always are to blame! There are so many funny scenes that become too many to mention in this short article. Lol Productions include a lot of local social and political situations in their work making their shows truly `Llanito’ in style.

The continuous construction going on leaving no empty ground anywhere, the long telephone waiting times when trying to book a doctor’s appointment at St Bernard’s, and not forgetting lottery buying, all aiming for the million! The show was indeed a winner as they all are and so much credit must go to the hours put in for rehearsals, which end up showing on performance nights: lines well delivered, slick and effective.

The music production of play-backs and spoken parts clear as a bell, the bits of choreography well executed...These guys work hard...Main singers on the night were Jordan (also records, edits and masters the music), Zamara and Ashline. Producer Giselle Baker a slave driver. She writes and directs the whole thing and look...she produces results. They’re all amateurs, let’s not forget. `Laughing All the Way,’ I’m sure produced tears with some in the audience of exactly that...laughter!