Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

London meeting between Lammy and Albares is to understand Spanish treaty position, not to negotiate - FCDO

Photo via Jose Manuel Albares/X

By Brian Reyes
14th September 2024

Foreign Secretary David Lammy hopes to get an understanding of Spain’s position in the Gibraltar treaty talks direct from his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, on Monday, but has made clear the meeting in London is not to negotiate.

The UK will only negotiate in respect of Gibraltar when the Gibraltar Government is at the table, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Saturday.

“There will be no negotiations with respect to Gibraltar on Monday, or at any meeting with the Spanish at which the Government of Gibraltar is not present,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

The FCDO was reacting after Spanish media reports said Mr Albares was travelling to London to push ahead with the treaty negotiation.

The meeting comes after Mr Lammy met with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo earlier this month to discuss the talks.

Mondays meeting is not just about Gibraltar but rather Will cover “the full spectrum of the UK-Spain bilateral relationship”, the FCDO spokesperson said.

“Both Foreign Ministers are committed to exploring ways of deepening the bilateral relationship, across economic and trade issues, people-to-people links and wider foreign policy cooperation.”

“The Foreign Secretary is keen to understand the Spanish position on the Gibraltar negotiations.”

“In his meeting on 4 September with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, the Foreign Secretary recommitted this Government’s unshakeable commitment to the double lock - the UK Government will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another State, against their freely and democratically expressed wishes.”

“And we will never enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group urges ‘political leadership’ to avoid 'disastrous' no deal

Fri 13th Sep, 2024

Local News

Defendant abused child more than 40 times, court hears

Fri 13th Sep, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Local News

UK counter terrorism officers assist RGP investigate death of journalist, but ‘no specific concerns’ at present

Thu 12th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Cross-Frontier Group urges ‘political leadership’ to avoid 'disastrous' no deal

13th September 2024

Brexit
Doughty signals ‘very realistic’ prospect of Gib treaty

10th September 2024

Brexit
Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

9th September 2024

Brexit
UK committed to Gib treaty, Lammy says after meeting CM

4th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024