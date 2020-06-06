‘Long shot’ lands Gibraltar charity prestigious UEFA award
Local charity Help Me Learn Africa received an award for £50,000 from UEFA on Friday, during a short presentation at the Gibraltar Football Association’s Irish Town shop. The presentation formalises the UEFA Foundation Award to the charity. Louise Barea from Help Me Learn Africa received a certificate from Gibraltar FA’s General Secretary, Ivan Robba. “Last...
