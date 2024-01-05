Looking back on the Three King’s Cavalcade

In today’s edition we look back at The Three King’s Cavalcade events of the past, with the Cavalcade set to be held tonight as from 7pm at Casemates Square.

The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee has confirmed the participation of 11 trailer floats, five walking floats and four bands in the 2024 Cavalcade.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) staff will once again be responsible for handing out sweets to the public, starting from Casemates Square at 7pm.

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to the Ince’s Hall Theatre tonight at 7.30pm.