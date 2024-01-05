Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Looking back on the Three King’s Cavalcade

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2024

In today’s edition we look back at The Three King’s Cavalcade events of the past, with the Cavalcade set to be held tonight as from 7pm at Casemates Square.

The Three Kings Cavalcade Committee has confirmed the participation of 11 trailer floats, five walking floats and four bands in the 2024 Cavalcade.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) staff will once again be responsible for handing out sweets to the public, starting from Casemates Square at 7pm.

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to the Ince’s Hall Theatre tonight at 7.30pm.

Most Read

Local News

Sir Joe raises eyebrows with New Year appeal to ‘young guerrillas’

Wed 3rd Jan, 2024

Brexit

Pedestrians face lengthy border queues as Spain checks non-EU travellers

Fri 29th Dec, 2023

Local News

Emma Zammitt appointed Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive

Thu 4th Jan, 2024

Brexit

UK ‘committed’ to Gibraltar treaty, more talks in coming weeks

Wed 3rd Jan, 2024

Local News

BA flight makes unexpected landing in Nantes amid technical scare

Thu 4th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GibTalks opens ticket sales next week

4th January 2024

Features
Gibraltar celebrates New Year’s in Casemates

3rd January 2024

Features
2023 in front pages

2nd January 2024

Features
Thrifty Malone to play UK Folk Festival

2nd January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024