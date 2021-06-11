Looking back: the Women’s Grand Prix
By Grandmaster Stuart Conquest The victory of 21 year-old Zhansaya Abdumalik in the fourth, Gibraltar stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix was fully deserved. Undefeated over 11 rounds, the young Kazakh scored six wins and five draws, and had assured herself of first place with a day to spare. The 32 rating points gained...
