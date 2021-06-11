Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Looking back: the Women’s Grand Prix

By Guest Contributor
11th June 2021

By Grandmaster Stuart Conquest The victory of 21 year-old Zhansaya Abdumalik in the fourth, Gibraltar stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix was fully deserved. Undefeated over 11 rounds, the young Kazakh scored six wins and five draws, and had assured herself of first place with a day to spare. The 32 rating points gained...

