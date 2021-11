The Fundamental Umpire Course, delivered by Nadine Pardo-Zammit was completed on Saturday 13th November 2021 by 16 aspiring, young umpires aged between 12 and 15.

Left to right on the photo starting on the back row:

Angelina, Lucy, Moira (GNA President), Nadine (Tutor and Head of Officiating), Yanira, Lauren

Arabella, Amy, Farrah, Ellie, Sophia, Neina, Maisie, Pheobe

Callie, Anna, Sophia & Faye

The future looks bright for Gibraltar Netball umpiring.