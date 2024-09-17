Lord Coe named as one of the candidates running for President of IOC

Gibraltar’s sports community will closely watch the upcoming International Olympic Committee (IOC) elections, following the recent announcement of the seven candidates running for IOC President.

Among these candidates is Lord Sebastian Coe, current president of World Athletics (formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, or IAAF). Lord Coe, who has visited Gibraltar in recent years, has established strong ties with Gibraltar athletics. His relationship with the territory deepened through his connection with Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association President Frank Carreras, who has served as president of the European Athletics Small States Association.

On Monday, the IOC revealed the seven candidates for the presidency, who will be presented at the 143rd IOC Session, scheduled for March 18-21, 2025, in Greece. The IOC stated on its official website:

"Seven candidates will compete in the election for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 143rd IOC Session... The candidates (in alphabetical order):

HRH Prince Feisal AL HUSSEIN

Lord Sebastian COE

Mrs Kirsty COVENTRY

Mr Johan ELIASCH

Mr David LAPPARTIENT

Mr Juan Antonio SAMARANCH

Mr Morinari WATANABE

The candidates officially announced their candidacies by the deadline of midnight on September 15, 2024. They will present their programs to the full IOC membership in Lausanne (Switzerland) in January 2025."

Following this announcement, Lord Coe posted on social media:

“I’m excited and honored to share that I’ll be running for the Presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)... Olympic sport is fundamental to my DNA. I had the privilege of being a double Olympic Champion, chaired the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games from bid through delivery and legacy implementation, chaired a National Olympic Committee - the BOA - and led an international federation through some turbulent times.

“Sport plays a critical role in maintaining the health and fitness of people worldwide. However, it faces significant challenges, especially after the COVID years, which left many struggling due to inactivity and funding shortages. We need to invest more in both areas over the next decade.

“I’ll release a detailed manifesto in the coming weeks so that the voting members can understand my vision and beliefs.”

This announcement is likely to be welcomed in Gibraltar, where hopes for inclusion in the IOC remain alive. Gibraltar’s efforts to join the IOC have been hampered by the refusal of the Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear its case, with the matter instead referred to a Swiss court in the 1990s. Despite these challenges, there is renewed energy behind the scenes to revitalise Gibraltar’s bid, including the potential formation of a Gibraltar Olympic Committee. Continued lobbying across international sports bodies could help overcome political obstacles to Gibraltar's inclusion in the Olympics.

Already, a significant number of Gibraltar's sports associations are full-fledged members of their respective international sports governing bodies. Gibraltarians hold positions on various executive committees, adding to the territory’s growing presence in the international sporting community. Gibraltar has earned a strong reputation for its efforts in sports development, with some representatives serving on ethics committees in sports such as football, basketball, and athletics. Others have held roles like presidents of small-state associations or regional vice presidents in athletics, basketball, and volleyball.

The IOC, a non-profit international organization committed to “building a better world through sport,” redistributes over 90% of its income to athletes and sports organizations worldwide. However, political influences have affected Gibraltar's case. Historically, Spain has opposed Gibraltar’s entry, adopting a stance that has kept the territory from presenting its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which requires IOC consent.

While there has been improved cooperation between sporting bodies in recent years, Spain continues to not recognize Gibraltar at an international sporting level. This policy, attributed as one of the reasons for Gibraltar’s exclusion during Juan Antonio Samaranch’s presidency (1980-2001), remains a challenge. Samaranch, who played a significant role in modernizing the Olympic Games, was closely linked to Spain's position on Gibraltar.

His son, Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs, has been an IOC member since 2001 and is regarded as a respected figure within the IOC. As one of the seven candidates for the presidency, he is seen as a key contender alongside Lord Coe.