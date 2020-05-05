Loreto Convent raises £500 for GHA Covid-19 fund

A group of Loreto Convent pupils have raised a total of £500 for the GHA’s Covid-19 fund to help out during this global pandemic.

Year 3 pupils, Amelia and Charlotte Brownhill; brothers Hugo Lawrence, Year 4, and Lucas Lawrence, Year 1; and siblings Leo Elborn, Year 5, and Savannah Elborn, Year 3, all ran a mile in order to raise money for the GHA.

This event was organised within the boundaries of their estate and their parents ensured this was done whilst complying with the social distancing rules set out by the Gibraltar Government.

Neighbours came out onto their driveways and balconies to cheer on the children as they completed their mile run.

“On behalf of everyone at Loreto, we would like to say a massive well done to all the children and parents involved and thank them for organising this magnificent event. We are all very proud of you,” a spokesman for the school said.