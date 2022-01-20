Lottoland donates £5,000 to Save Gibraltar Street Cats charity

Gibraltar-based online betting operator Lottoland donated £5,000 to help protect and care for Gibraltar’s street cat population, through the charity Save Gibraltar Street Cats.

The charity, founded in 2014, cares for Gibraltar’s street cats in several ways, from funding veterinary treatment and supplying food, to educating the public about cat welfare.

The Save Gibraltar Street Cats charity has rehomed approximately 500 kittens so far, while also successfully putting over 95% of Gibraltar’s street cat population through their T.N.R.M (Trap, Neuter/Spay, Return, Manage) program.

Lottoland CFO Jon Hale said: “As a pet loving, Gibraltar-based company, Lottoland is particularly touched by the Save Gibraltar Street Cats mission and seeing the difference they make has tugged at our heartstrings.”

“The charity has achieved some amazing milestones so far, from successfully lobbying the Government to improve the protections offered by the Animal Welfare Act, to feeding and caring for much of Gibraltar’s street cat population.”

“Our donation will help support the amazing work of the small but dedicated team behind Save Gibraltar Street Cats.”

A spokesperson for Save Gibraltar Street Cats added: “'Save Gibraltar Street Cats are thrilled to have Lottoland's support and generosity.”

“Through their donation we will be able to accomplish and continue working to ensure the best care for our street cats. This will make a huge difference and we are extremely grateful.”

The £5,000 donation was presented on Wednesday and will help support the charity’s activities, from setting up new feeding stations to paying for veterinary treatment.