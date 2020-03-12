Louis Triay celebrates 70th anniversary of his Call to the Bar

Louis W Triay, Queen’s Counsel, was dined by his Inn, the Honourable Society of The Middle Temple last Thursday evening in London to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of his Call to the Bar in January 1950.

Louis who remains in active practice at the ripe age of 91 as a consultant with TSN, received this remarkable recognition given that there are few barristers still practising at his age.

The dinner was presided by the Treasurer, The Rt. Hon Sir Brian Leveson who was only 7 months old when Louis was called. Sir Brian who presented Louis with a certificate to mark the event, has now retired but was one of England & Wales’ most distinguished and well known Judges of his time, having presided over the Leveson Inquiry into the cultural practices and ethics of the British press.

Among the guests that evening was Lord Justice of Appeal, James Dingemans, son of Admiral Dingemans who was Flag Officer, Gibraltar, in 1985. Also present was Sir Oliver Robbins who had been Principal Private Secretary to both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, lead Brexit negotiator under May and Cameron and led the department for exiting the European Union under Theresa May. Baron Hall of Birkenhead, Director General of the BBC was also present.

Sir Brian gave a full account of Louis’ professional back-ground. After reading law at University College London, Louis did his pupillage in 1950 at 5 Kings Bench Walk Chambers and then returned to Gibraltar practising as a criminal lawyer and engaging in litigation. He was known as one of the most formidable advocates of his time. Louis took an active part in politics, becoming a Member of the Legislative Council from 1964 to 1969 and was Minister for Port and Trade in the Gibraltar Government from 1965 to 1969.

Louis practised initially on his own and later formed Louis W Triay and Partners, one the predecessors of Triay Stagnetto Neish or TSN as it is now known.

When responding to the presentation, Louis recalled the hardship of studying for the Bar in post war London in 1946, one of the coldest years on record with widespread power-cuts and the food and clothes rationing. When thanking Sir Brian for the award in the historic surroundings of the Middle Temple, Louis commented what a privilege it was to be part of such a magnificent heritage.