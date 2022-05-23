Louis W. Triay wins first race of the season
A vintage performance sees Louis hold off the Bassadone Team and Charlie Stagnetto for an incredible win Jubilee 1 – Sponsored by Beck’s Beer The 2022 Kings Cup finally got underway last Thursday with 10 boats taking to the water in light Easterly winds after the first two races of the season had been cancelled...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here