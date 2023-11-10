Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lourdians Kids enjoy some success in Spain

By Stephen Ignacio
10th November 2023

Lourdians youngest athletes have been enjoying some success in Spain in recent weeks as the club continues to forge links with neighbouring associations.
Continuing on their past ventures which has seen the athletics club participating in events in Spain, Lourdians this past midterm weekend saw soe of its youngsters take podium in La Linea.
“Saturday 4th November saw some of our younger athletes and not so young spend a whole morning competing in a sprint race, middle distance race and either shot putt or long jump.
“Some getting podium positions out of a great number of children. These being Mariyah Sheriff ( shot putt) Jaxon Ocana ( Shot putt) Oliver Rudden( 600m, 60m) Oscar Rudden (60m) Charlotte Peat (1000m, 60m) Mike Rudden (Long jump, 60m & 2000m. A great day for all and amazing performances from Araia & Marko Diamantopoulos, Sienna-Mae Harper, Owen Griffiths, Ben and Alex Gordon and Jamie Ford. Thanks to my helpers Kathryn Gordon and Evelin Rudden,” reported officials via their official Facebook pages.
The young athletes were also involved the previous month in events in Estepona where their youngest aged 6 and eldest aged 12 competed in the 400m, 800m and 1500m events.
Athletes from Atlas alongside Lourdians were also involved in San Roque events finishing with podium positions.
Images Courtesy Lourdians Athletics Club

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry chairman rules on approach to police federation complaints, adds two witnesses

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

Peninsula hits landmark with first supply for LNG-powered cruise ship

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mid-term Football Fun

10th November 2023

Sports
Lions Gibraltar women put six past debutant Hercules

10th November 2023

Sports
Women's Football League 2023/24: Europa Dominates Lynx in Season Opener

9th November 2023

Sports
Another international football break

9th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023