Lourdians Kids enjoy some success in Spain

Lourdians youngest athletes have been enjoying some success in Spain in recent weeks as the club continues to forge links with neighbouring associations.

Continuing on their past ventures which has seen the athletics club participating in events in Spain, Lourdians this past midterm weekend saw soe of its youngsters take podium in La Linea.

“Saturday 4th November saw some of our younger athletes and not so young spend a whole morning competing in a sprint race, middle distance race and either shot putt or long jump.

“Some getting podium positions out of a great number of children. These being Mariyah Sheriff ( shot putt) Jaxon Ocana ( Shot putt) Oliver Rudden( 600m, 60m) Oscar Rudden (60m) Charlotte Peat (1000m, 60m) Mike Rudden (Long jump, 60m & 2000m. A great day for all and amazing performances from Araia & Marko Diamantopoulos, Sienna-Mae Harper, Owen Griffiths, Ben and Alex Gordon and Jamie Ford. Thanks to my helpers Kathryn Gordon and Evelin Rudden,” reported officials via their official Facebook pages.

The young athletes were also involved the previous month in events in Estepona where their youngest aged 6 and eldest aged 12 competed in the 400m, 800m and 1500m events.

Athletes from Atlas alongside Lourdians were also involved in San Roque events finishing with podium positions.

Images Courtesy Lourdians Athletics Club