Lourdians take both men and women’s first place in 8.5km race

One hundred and thirty five runners took to the road this Sunday in the GAAA’s third road runners league race. The 8.5km race saw runners go from Bayside Road through Line wall Road. Then back unto Rosia Road before turning by Europa Pool. Before they headed back to Bayside Road for the finish. Young athlete Cameron claimed the first place overall. The absence of Arnold Rogers meant that the Lourdians team did not have their top team running in this race. Calpe claimed second place with Maurice Turnock of Lourdians coming in third. This meant that Lourdians claimed three of the top four spots in the race. Alison Edwards finished first in the women’s category. Carpe Diem claimed second and third in the women’s category.

Full Report with all the results in this week’s print edition.