Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Lourdians v Calpeans battle is on

By Stephen Ignacio
14th November 2023

The battle for top spot will see Calpeans and Lourdians battling it out once again in the Road Runners league.
The return of Arnold Rogers to the road saw a turnaround which saw Lourdians claim the first spot in the third race of the league after two successive victories for Calpeans on the previous races. The emergence of Ben Reeves this year sees a challenge for the top spots which has been able to split what seemed to be as an initial dominance by Calpeans. With four runners in the top six, even though Lourdians grabbed first and third place this week Calpeans continues to lead the table after three races.
The women’s division looks already as having a favourite for the title with Kim Baglietto on top form and having claimed three top finishes in three races. This has kept Lourdians A in top spot with Carpe Diem at their heels. A reduced field in the women’s category however is somewhat of a disappointment this season.

