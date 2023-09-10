Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 10th Sep, 2023

Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss

By Press Association
10th September 2023

By PA Sport staff

Luis Rubiales has announced he has resigned as Spanish football federation president following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso.
Rubiales kissed the player on the lips during the trophy presentation after Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.
FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour, and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday which is now with Spain’s high court.
In a statement on his unverified X account on Sunday evening, Rubiales said he had informed Pedro Rocha, who has been acting as RFEF president while he was suspended, that he was resigning, with the same applying to his position as a UEFA vice-president.
The 46-year-old wrote: “After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of proceedings open against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position.
“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”
He added: “I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail.
“My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”
A clip of Rubiales being interviewed by Piers Morgan has also been released, in which he said: “About my resignation – yes, I am going to do (it). Of course I cannot continue my work.
“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them…and some friends very close to me, and they say to me ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life, because if not, probably you are going to damage people you love, and the sport you love’
“In this situation now, (it is) the thing I have to do.”

