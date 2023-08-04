Luxury cruise line ranks Gib among top 10 ‘Coastal Cultural Capitals’
Gibraltar has been ranked in the Top 10 in a survey of “Coastal Cultural Capitals” around the world carried out by Fred.Olsen Cruise Line. The survey put Gibraltar ahead of landmark European cities including Barcelona, Copenhagen and Lisbon, helped by a significant online presence and key attractions including Gorham’s Cave. Some 117 countries were ranked...
