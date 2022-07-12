Lynx add to their squad
Former Gibraltar international Jean Carlos Garcia, who last season played for Glacis United is the latest signing for Lynx football club. The former international joins Andre’s Sala’s new look squad. The new Lynx sporting technical started recruiting just days after the end of the 2021/22 season adding seven new faces to his squad. He has...
