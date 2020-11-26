Lynx arrive in Belgium for Futsal Champions League

Lynx FC will be hoping to continue their successes at the start of this season with their futsal team hoping to return with a positive result from the single-match tie against Belgium Champions Charleroi in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round.

Lynx arrived in Belgium on Wednesday night where they will be playing the Belgian champions at La Garenne, Charleroi.

It was a yellow-masked journey for Lynx who will have to work within the ReturnToPlay UEFA guidelines during their travels. They will be playing on Friday evening, giving them today to get acquainted with the venue and get in some last day training.