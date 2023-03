Gibraltar Waves, who surprised last week with a 1-1 draw against Europa Women in the Women’s Rock Cup, came unstuck this week as they went down 5-0 against Lynx.

The defeat leave Gibraltar Waves at the foot of the table. Leading the table prior to Thursday evening’s match was Lions who produced a 7-0 win against Lynx the previous week to assert their position as favorites to claim a cup and league double this season.