Lynx claim their place into Futsal Champions League preliminaries after beating Europa

Lynx Futsal Club claimed the Premier Futsal League title with a comeback victory in the third encounter against Europa FC, securing their passage to the Futsal Champions League preliminary round this summer.

It was Europa, though, who broke the deadlock early in the first half with a third-minute goal from Marquez Baptista. Just two minutes later, Gomez Dominguez equalised.

In the ninth minute, Mayer Espinosa restored Europa’s lead, with Marquez Baptista making it 3-1 in the thirteenth minute as Europa took their advantage into the half-time break.

Gomez Dominguez scored in the 21st minute to reduce the gap. However, a goal in the 24th minute from Lobo Lopez made it 4-2 to Europa before Lynx started their comeback.

Wahnon scored immediately afterwards, with Borja Sanchez adding Lynx’s fourth goal to level the score in the 30th minute.

Europa then saw their assistant coach booked as tensions rose before Andaloussi scored Europa’s fifth goal.

Lynx, however, refused to give up and saw De Souza Franco hit back with a goal in the 37th minute, before sealing the win as they approached the end to secure their place in the Futsal Champions League.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA