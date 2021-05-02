Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 2nd May, 2021

Lynx close gap with Mons Calpe after beating Lions

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd May 2021

Lynx 4-0 Lions Gibraltar An early opportunity by Valdivia on the seventh minute which hit the post and a penalty appeal two minutes later was the most fans saw until the thirty-fourth minute when Valarino struck the first goal for Lynx. Lynx and lions had not provided much excitement until then. Lynx’s first goal provided...

