Lynx defeated in the final minutes by English Champions Helvecia

Lynx played their second match in group G of the UEFA Futsal Champions League Preliminary round tournaments.

This was a very different match for Lynx than the previous evening. A goal from El Andaloussi just a minute 45 seconds from kick off put them in the lead. They were able to keep the lead until the sixth minute when Augusti Hidalgo scored for the London based side Helvecia.

The Gibraltar futsal league champions put the English champions under pressure as they tried for the second. Pobo saw a shot at goal blocked.

The pressure was to work as Helvecia keeper misjudged the bounce of the ball and miss-kicking outside his area left El Andaloussi with just a defender to beat. The Lynx player making no mistake as they went 2-1 up.

The pressure was now on Lynx as the English side went on the offensive. A string of fouls saw Lynx go past the five count. This resulted in Helvecia earning a penalty. Ari missing from the penalty spot.

After the previous match in which Hovocubo scored four in four minutes towards the end of the first half Lynx tightened in defence securing their lead.

A quick break saw Lynx force a corner just by the far post in what could have been their third.

Helvecia were to score the equalizer through Monti with five minutes of the half left on the block.

Arsovoski was then to hit the woodwork for Helvecia as the match went end to end.

Breaking quick from defending a corner Ruiz run to goal beating defender and keeper for the 3-2 with just moments to go for half time.

A badly defended corner saw a short lived joy for Lynx as Raoni Medina made it 3-3.

The half was to end with both teams level.

The second half saw José Marie in action from the start as he blocked a shot from Ari.

Lynx took the first bite in the second half as Lopez put in the fourth. But it was an assist from another Lopez who let in Augusti Hidalgo for Helvecia’s equalizer within seconds.

Lucas Ferras (Helvécia) went on to put the London club ahead for the first time in the match at 5-4. Helvecia’s confidence rose as they put more pressure on Lynx following the goal.

Lynx continued to battle on with El Andaloussi (Lynx) hitting the woodwork. The Gibraltar futsal champions needed to turn the match around to ensure they kept up with Hovocubo and Helvecia, both who had won the previous night. Hovocubo still to play at this stage against Scottish side Salitires.

Diaz Gallego (Lynx) was to be penalised for a foul on Ari (Helvécia). Álex del Amor (Helvécia) going on to score. With just eight minutes on the clock Lynx let in a second consecutive goal, faltering again at a crucial stage. Diogo Da Silva providing the assist to Raoni Medina to score his second and put Helvecia 7-4 ahead.

Lynx tried to get back in the game. Diaz Gallego (Lynx) with an effort on goal blocked by Labuckas with five minutes left on the clock.

Lucas Ferras (Helvécia) added his second as Lynx faltered allowing Helvecia to climb to 8-4. The flurry of goals did not cease as Lynx fell foul to the same problem they faced against Hovocubo. Alex Del Amor added his second to make it 9-4 for Helvecia the fourth goal in four minutes.

Lynx’s keeper was to be replaced through injury with just a few minutes left on the clock. Adding to Lynx’s problems after a great performance before conceding four goals in quick succession.

Lynx were to stop the flurry of goals with Helvecia winning 9-4 and taking them top of group whilst awaiting the result between Hovocubo and Salitires.

The final round of matches will see the top two Hovocubo and Helvecia play it out with Lynx playing Salitires.