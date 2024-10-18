Lynx enter Matchday Five as unbeaten leaders in Futsal Premier League

Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division 2024/25: Matchday Recap and Standings After Four Rounds

The 2024/25 Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division is off to an exciting start, with five matchdays already scheduled, and teams battling fiercely for the top spots. After four rounds of play, Lynx FC remain unbeaten, leading the table, while Europa FC and Bavaria FC are close behind.

Season Overview:

Lynx FC have started the season in commanding fashion, winning all four of their matches and leading the table with 12 points. They remain unbeaten and look set to challenge for the title after a disappointing end to last season, where they narrowly lost out to Europa FC in the play-offs.

Europa FC, last season’s champions, have started strongly as well, sitting in second place with three wins and one loss. They began the season after participating in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round in August, where they faced tough competition but failed to progress. Europa’s 10-0 win over Saxon FC in Matchday 2 highlighted their attacking strength, while their narrow defeat to Lynx in the season opener remains their only loss so far.

Bavaria FC are tied with Europa on nine points, with their only loss coming against Lynx FC. They have been one of the top contenders in recent seasons and continue to perform well.

Laguna 2007 FC, Zoca Bastion, and Lions Gib FC are positioned in the middle of the table, while FCB Magpies and Popay Lek, both promoted to the Premier Division for the first time, are still finding their footing in the top league. Popay Lek and Saxon FC, the latter of whom has struggled to gain points this season, occupy the bottom two spots, each with just one point after four rounds.

Hercules FC, once a top competitor, have had a difficult start to the season, winning only one of their four matches and suffering some heavy defeats.

With 14 matchdays still to go, the competition remains open, and teams will be eager to push up the table as the season progresses.

Matchday 1 Results:

Bavaria FC 3–2 Popay Lek

Lynx FC 5–4 Europa FC

Saxon FC 3–3 Zoca Bastion

Lions Gib FC 2–2 Laguna 2007 FC

Hercules FC 7–6 FCB Magpies

Matchday 2 Results:

Popay Lek 3–4 FCB Magpies

Laguna 2007 FC 8–3 Hercules FC

Zoca Bastion 3–5 Lions Gib FC

Europa FC 10–0 Saxon FC

Bavaria FC 2–4 Lynx FC

Matchday 3 Results:

Lynx FC 5–2 Popay Lek

Saxon FC 2–5 Bavaria FC

Lions Gib FC 0–8 Europa FC

Hercules FC 3–13 Zoca Bastion

FCB Magpies 2–5 Laguna 2007 FC

Matchday 4 Results:

Popay Lek 3–3 Laguna 2007 FC

Zoca Bastion 7–1 FCB Magpies

Europa FC 8–5 Hercules FC

Bavaria FC 5–2 Lions Gib FC

Lynx FC 9–3 Saxon FC

Matchday 5 Fixtures (upcoming):

Saxon FC vs Popay Lek (19/10/2024)

Lions Gib FC vs Lynx FC (20/10/2024)

Hercules FC vs Bavaria FC (20/10/2024)

FCB Magpies vs Europa FC (19/10/2024)

Laguna 2007 FC vs Zoca Bastion (19/10/2024)

Current Standings (After Matchday 4):

Team P W D L GD PTS

Lynx FC 4 4 0 0 +12 12

Europa FC 4 3 0 1 +20 9

Bavaria FC 4 3 0 1 +5 9

Laguna 2007 FC 4 2 2 0 +8 8

Zoca Bastion 4 2 1 1 +14 7

Lions Gib FC 4 1 1 2 -9 4

FCB Magpies 4 1 0 3 -9 3

Hercules FC 4 1 0 3 -17 3

Popay Lek 4 0 1 3 -5 1

Saxon FC 4 0 1 3 -19 1

First Division Key Highlights:

Argus High Flyers have set the pace early, winning all four of their matches. They have been dominant, with a +15 goal difference, their most notable victories being a 6-0 win over Maccabi Futsal and a 4-0 triumph over Atletico Gib FC.

Atletico Gib FC, although suffering a setback in their 0-4 loss to Argus High Flyers in Matchday 4, remain in second place with three wins from four matches. Their attack has been impressive, particularly in their 7-1 demolition of Sporting FC in Matchday 3.

Stallions FC are tied with Atletico and Lynx Warriors on nine points, and they continue to impress. Their strong 7-1 win over St. Joseph’s in Matchday 3 and their narrow 1-0 win against St. Michaels have kept them in the mix for promotion.

Lynx Warriors FC have also secured three wins from four games, their only loss coming in a close 5-6 match against Maccabi Futsal. They recovered with a 2-0 win over Glacis United in Matchday 4.

St. Michaels and St. Joseph’s Football Club have been inconsistent, winning two and losing two games each. St. Michaels recorded a convincing 7-1 win over Special Olympics Gib FC but were narrowly beaten by Stallions in a 0-1 loss.

Maccabi Futsal have had a mixed start with two wins and two losses. Despite a strong win over Lynx Warriors in Matchday 3, they lost to College 1975 in Matchday 4.

FC Hound Dogs and College 1975 Futsal are both mid-table with one win and one draw each. Hound Dogs claimed their first win with a 2-0 victory over Special Olympics Gib FC in Matchday 4.

Special Olympics Gib FC earned their only win in a 5-3 upset over St. Joseph’s in Matchday 2 but have otherwise struggled, suffering heavy defeats in other matches.

Glacis United FC and Sporting FC are yet to win, both sitting at the bottom with just one point each after four matches.

Futsal 1st Division 24/25

Team P PTS

Argus High Flyers 4 12

Atletico Gib FC 4 9

Stallions FC 4 9

Lynx Warriors FC 4 9

St. Michaels 4 6

St.Joseph’s Football Club 4 6

Maccabi Futsal 4 6

FC Hound Dogs 4 4

College 1975 Futsal 4 4

Special Olympics Gib FC 4 3

Glacis United FC 4 1

Sporting FC 4 1