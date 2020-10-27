Lynx futsal drawn to play against Charleroi from Belgium
UEFA held its Futsal Champions League draw with 46 clubs drawn into 23 single-legged ties to be played between 24 and 29 November. Among those playing will be Gibraltar futsal league’s Lynx who will play Charleroi from Belgium. With Belgium presently under strict Covid-19 restrictions the venue for the match is still subject to a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here