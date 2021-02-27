Lynx gift Mons Calpe a lifeline to battle for fourth place
Lynx provided Mons Calpe the easiest route towards a bid for fourth place placing gifting the three points via a solitary own goal. A disastrous decision by Brad Power to attempt a clearance when Carravaca was placed under pressure on the thirty-second minute of the first half, saw the ball curl over keeper Bradley Banda...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here