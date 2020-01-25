Lynx grab win through penalty after dropping two goal lead
Two goals in the early part of the first have provided Lynx with some security against a battling Lions for a good part of the match. Lynx, however, gave away the lead in the latter part of the match to see Lions equalize. Lynx eventually grabbing the winner through a penalty. The yellows although leading...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here