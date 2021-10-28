Lynx in early crunch encounter with Magpies

Presently at the foot of the table Lynx FC have been dealt two early blows at the start of the 2021/22 season which will see them trying to regain their confidence this evening when they meet Bruno Magpies.

With one of the most difficult starts to a season having faced first St Joseph and then Lincoln Red Imps Lynx season has already been made to be an uphill climb after facing two defeats.

A 4-1 defeat at the hands of St Joseph on the first day followed by a confidence demolition 7-1 by Lincoln Red Imps just three days ago is unlikely to sit well with Albert Parody’s side who have in recent seasons been among the top five clubs in the league.

With just three days to recover from the devastating blow inflicted by an in-form-Lincoln Red Imps Lynx will need to dig deep to come away with some type of result against a Bruno Magpies side who started their campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory against Europa Point. This was to provide Bruno’s with some confidence as they walked into this past weekend’s match against Europa where they made things difficult for the title bidders.

Only a strong second half display by Europa, especially in the latter minutes saw the greens walk away with victory in what was a tense and challenging encounter.

Both Bruno’s Magpies and Lynx are still considered as favorites to be among the top six at the end of the first round. The yellows although starting with two defeats know that dropping points against Bruno’s could place their chances of a top six in jeopardy with Lions, Manchester 62, Mons Calpe and Glacis all also bidding to join the expected trio of Lincoln Red Imps, Europa and St Joseph.

Lynx’s season will, however, after tonight take a somewhat easier route if they can reproduce the type of game they have produced in recent seasons. Their next matches will see them face Manchester 62, College 1975 and Europa Point, teams they will expected to pick up points from if they are to remove themselves from the bottom half of the table.

Bruno’s will be looking for maximum points this evening knowing that they next face a mid-table battle that could determine their season, the start of which will be tonight. Their next matches will see them play Lions, Glacis United and Mons Calpe before they face St Joseph’s and Lincoln Red Imps.