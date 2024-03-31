Lynx keep themselves in contention for a top six finish

Sunday’s 4:30 p.m. kickoff between Lynx and Europa Point was always going to be one of the tensest matches in this weekend's fixture list. Lynx needed to secure points in their last two matches to ensure they secured a place in the top six. Sitting just one point away from sixth place after Mons Calpe’s victory the previous day, Lynx could not afford to drop points. Before them, however, was a Europa Point side who had managed to place themselves fourth in the league and required just one point from this match to secure their place within the top six even before the last match of the second round.

From the start, the match was played at a quick pace with Lynx having the better of possession in the first fifteen minutes. Two yellow cards, one to each side, highlighted the tensions on the field as challenges came in and pressure on both defenses was felt. Europa Point initially contented themselves with closing down the space through which Lynx could threaten them and used their counters to threaten at the other end. However, despite Lynx dominating possession and moving the ball around more than Europa Point, they could not find a way through to cause any problems for Strom's goal. Instead, Avellano was tested with a shot from distance, which forced him to dive to punch it clear in the 17th minute. A soggy surface from the constant rain that had affected Gibraltar throughout the weekend made it a difficult match for both sides.

On the 18th minute, Europa Point gained a free kick some distance from the penalty area. It was floated in, but Lynx were well placed to clear, allowing Europa Point to increase their momentum forward as they retained possession. The pace slowed down as Europa Point started to inch forward, and Lynx were forced to maintain greater vigilance at the back, allowing Europa Point to regroup quickly when chasing back. A half-hearted header attempt on the 20th minute in front of Strom’s goal was easily collected by the keeper, with Lynx again finding that their lack of firepower upfront was a stumbling block for them.

Michael Ruiz, who had earlier in the week been among the Gibraltar players selected to play against Lithuania, was one of the driving forces for Lynx, although his efforts down the flanks were not as effective as those supporting him. While pinning Europa Point back in the first half-hour, Lynx were unable to find that final touch in the final third to cause Europa Point concerns. Lynx had a great chance on the 26th minute with a lobbed ball through the middle allowing Garcia through, but his final touch as Strom came out of his goal went wide of the target. Avellano was again forced to save from a well-directed shot from distance on the 28th minute, with Europa Point grabbing a corner, which they wasted with a header well over the bar at the far post.

On the 37th minute, Lynx failed to convert an opportunity in front of goal from a corner. The ball scrambled in the goal mouth saw a Lynx player trying to tap it in past Strom, but the latter proved formidable on his ground and blocked the close-range shot. Just a moment later, Lynx regained possession, and a floated ball into the penalty area saw Guillespie beat the keeper to the jump, but his header bounced away from the goal for a goal kick. The first half finished scoreless.

Europa Point started the second half more positively, putting pressure on Lynx's goal in the early minutes. However, Lynx got a chance to threaten Strom’s goal with a long-distance power drive, forcing the keeper to push it for a corner after five minutes of the second half. Lynx regrouped and returned to dominating possession and penning Europa Point back.

With Europa Point content with a draw, they were more than willing to protect deep. However, Lynx continued to fail in the final third with wasted chances and failing to create a real threat upon Strom’s goal. Although controlling possession and moving the ball around more freely, this was outside the penalty area and with no real attempt at goal. Europa Point, on the other hand, looked more dangerous when they went forward, even though having just a couple of chances in the first quarter of an hour of the half.

As they entered the final twenty minutes of play, Lynx saw their dynamic change with greater energy in their final efforts after several substitutions. The impact was immediate as Lynx forced several good saves from Strom and threatened more in front of goal. A change for Europa Point upfront also saw their quick counters gather some additional firepower. Within minutes of the change, Europa Point in a very quick counter saw the ball powered just wide off Avellano’s goal, highlighting how they remained a threat despite playing mainly in their own half for most of the match.

Lynx continued to look to break the deadlock but in doing so and advancing their numbers, they exposed themselves to quick counters from Europa Point. Guillespie came close on the 83rd minute with a half volley from just outside the six-yard box, whisking it away from the post. Lynx’s efforts paid off with an 87th-minute goal from Negrette from a corner kick. The young player swung the corner kick narrowly across goal, with the ball dipping behind the keeper’s reach and sinking into the back of the goal at the far post. The goal delivered Lynx crucial three points, leaving them only needing a result against Manchester 62 next week to secure a place within the top six. Europa Point, who had gambled on protecting the draw while still within the top six, will still need to try and secure at least one point against Bruno Magpies in their next league match or hope for the result between Lynx against Manchester 62 to play in their favor.

Lynx and Europa Point are both equal on points with 27 each. Mons Calpe with 26 points face St Joseph, the league leaders. Mons Calpe’s season is likely to be determined by the result of the Lynx V Manchester 62 encounter where after the latter's defeat at the hands of St Joseph last week, even a draw would benefit Mons Calpe, Lynx, and Europa Point. Manchester 62 is the likeliest to drop out of contention for a top-six finish, capping what has been a failed attempt to place the club in the top tier of the league.