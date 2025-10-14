Lynx keep unbeaten start

Lynx futsal have started their season on the front foot taking all six points from their first two matches. The futsal league started in earnest last weekend seeing Lynx stamping their mark early with an 8-2 victory against Popay Lek. The latter one of last years play-off teams.

With a convincing 5-0 victory against Saxon this weekend Lynx have already set the tone building a three point lead at the top.

Both Europa and Bavaria, who played out the Luisito Bonavia cup last weekend, have each only played one league match, starting their league campaigns this weekend.

Bavaria, the winners of the Luisito Bonavia Trophy started their campaign with a 3-0 win as they marked their intent for the season.Bavaria only just missed out on European football last season, losing the play-off finals. This meant that the representatives for Gibraltar in the futsal Champions League were once again Europa, who like Lynx are part of the 11 member clubs in the Gibraltar FA. Bavaria, who have not been accepted to join the Gibraltar FA as a member club have yet to test the ground on how any potential qualification to play in an official UEFA competition would be allowed, only having been accepted to participate in the futsal leagues and not being a club member.

This weekend also saw Europa start their league campaign with a 5-2 victory against newcomers Argus High Flyers.

Popay Lek, last years other play-off finalists were to make a comeback following their defeat at the hands to Lynx with a 12-3 victory over Hercules in what was the highest score of the weekend.

The league which has nine teams playing this season saw Inter Gibraltar have a rest weekend.