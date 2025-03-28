Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Mar, 2025

Lynx lift Futsal First Division league title

By Stephen Ignacio
28th March 2025

Lynx were to lift the Futsal Premier League title shield last weekend after a harfought 7-6 victory against Zoca Bastion sealed what was already a successful league campaign.
Although the top prize is still to be disputed with the play-offs between the top four deciding who will be going to the Champions League, Lynx’s success sees them back at the top of the table once again after some years having seen Europa taking on the role of top guns in the league.
Europa were to claim the final spot for the play-offs with a 6-0 victory over Bavaria. the latter already secure in going into the play-offs again.
Europa claimed the fourth spot leaving Laguna having to look back at their missed chances this season.
Popay Lek were the surprise package finishing third in the league against all expectations.
It will however, be the yellows success which will resonate the most having won 14 of their sixteen matches. Lynx reclaiming their spot as top gun with a 66 goal difference, the highest in the league further highlighting how Lynx continue to be a powerhouse in Gibralta futsal.
photos by Brandon Avellano

