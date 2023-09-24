Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th Sep, 2023

Lynx make life difficult for Lincoln Red Imps as latter win 3-2

By Stephen Ignacio
24th September 2023

Lincoln Red Imps 3-2 Lynx

Last season’s league champions, Lincoln Red Imps, kicked off their new league season with a match against Lynx. Following a disappointing season opener, where they lost the Pepe Memorial Cup Final to Brunos Magpies, Lincoln Red Imps were eager to start their campaign positively. Lynx had already played their first league match the previous weekend, securing a convincing 4-1 win against Lions Gibraltar.

Lincoln Red Imps asserted themselves early in the game. Just eight minutes into the match, Britto controlled a long ball from defense and delivered a quick pass to Juampe, who found himself unmarked and easily slotted the ball past Avellano, opening the scoring for Lincoln Red Imps against Lynx.

Lynx forced a fantastic save on the thirteenth minute with a well-struck shot towards the top corner, forcing Coleing to stretch and parry the ball. The midfield battle was intense as both teams searched for a goal. Lynx, in pursuit of an equalizer, didn’t sit back and kept the pressure on Lincoln, resulting in an open game with space for both teams to exploit. However, neither side was able to create clear goal-scoring opportunities.

As the minutes passed, Lincoln gradually gained more possession and asserted their dominance. On the 23rd minute, a corner kick forced Avellano to punch the ball clear from his own goal line. The ball found its way back to Nano in a crowded goalmouth, where Marco Rosa tapped it in from close range, extending Lincoln Red Imps’ lead to two goals and dealing Lynx an early blow.

Lynx found themselves under pressure, with Avellano once again forced to clear from his goal line on the 30th minute as Lincoln continued to threaten. Six minutes later, Lincoln Red Imps launched a swift counter-attack from defense, with Liam Walker delivering a cross into the penalty area that left Avellano stranded. Nano received the ball and quickly passed it to Kike, who fired it into the goal as Avellano scrambled back. This slice through Lynx’s defense and left their goalkeeper exposed as Lincoln Red Imps notched their third goal.

The league champions dominated possession as they entered halftime.

Lynx came out aggressively in the second half, aiming to get back into the match. Although they created chances, they struggled to find the finishing touch to put their name on the scoresheet. Coleing was kept busy, making crucial saves.

Lynx continued to press and tested Lincoln’s defense in the second half. Their persistence paid off in the 67th minute when Flynn nodded in a corner, narrowing the gap to 3-1.

Flynn’s goal gave Lynx hope, and he quickly added another, taking on defenders on the right flank and beating Coleing from a tight angle. Flynn’s goal closed the gap to just one goal with twenty minutes left to play.

Despite holding a comfortable lead earlier in the game, Lincoln Red Imps had to regain their composure as Lynx, buoyed by their two quick goals, searched for an equalizer. While Lynx attempted to apply pressure and level the score, Lincoln Red Imps remained composed and thwarted Lynx’s progress. In the 86th minute, Lincoln came close to adding a fourth goal through Britto.

With only four minutes of injury time, Lynx struggled to create another chance as Lincoln effectively defended their lead, securing their first three points of the season.

