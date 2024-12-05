Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lynx Once Again Fall Short

By Stephen Ignacio
5th December 2024

Nine minutes after equalizing with a brilliant goal, Lynx found themselves down to ten men and facing a free kick. The strike was well-hit, and though the keeper stretched fully to reach it, he could only deflect it onto the post. The ball rebounded into the net, giving Glacis a 3-2 lead with just ten minutes remaining.
Lynx had earlier come from 1-0 down to equalize before Glacis regained the lead at 2-1. Even after going down to ten men, Lynx showed resilience, attacking their opponents’ goal and hitting the crossbar with nine minutes left on the clock.
Lynx continued to push for another equalizer, creating a couple of chances that went wide. Meanwhile, their goalkeeper, Rae, was called into action, making an important block to deny Glacis on a quick counterattack.
Glacis, however, delivered the final blow in the 92nd minute. Breaking quickly down the right, they worked their way into the penalty area and sent a ball across the middle. The initial shot was well-struck, and although Rae made a save, the rebound fell perfectly for a Glacis player, who slotted it home to make it 4-2.
Lynx players sank to the ground, exhausted after a valiant effort. Despite their determination, playing with a man down once again cost them, as they fell short in their final execution.
In other matches Europa maintained their successful start to the season, in deep contrast to last season. An eight goal hammering of Glacis United keeping them in third place and opening the gap to five points from Bruno Magpies. With 27 points to their name and just one defeat in 12 matches, Europa are still in touching distance of the top spot in the league and in contention to make a return to European football after failing to do so for the first time last season.

