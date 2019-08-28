Lynx pay heavy price for conceding four in four minutes

Lynx started their UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary group stage campaign with a defeat against Dutch hosts Hovocubo.

The host showed their intent with first two shots at goal-blocked as they tried to surprise Lynx.

In a somewhat enclosed arena with a multitude of adverts adorning the sports hall walls this was a different arena to what Lynx were used to.

Lynx kept their composure in those first minutes of pressure. Good defending blocking the Dutch route to goal.

Hovocubo owned much of the possession at first moving the ball with ease.

However, Lynx were the first to put the ball in the back of the net. Struck from a pass from a free kick the ball smashed in but the officials gave a foul outside the area instead to Lynx’s dismay.

Hovocubo kept up the pressure, but under the guidance of new coach Shawn Ramos Lynx kept their positions making it difficult for a shot at goal.

The Dutch were to score first from a corner play. A well struck shot by St Juste put Hovocubo ahead after opening Lynx’s defence.

The yellows absorbed the pressure and eventually had their chance with Ruiz having a crack at goal blocked by Stet.

El Andalussi was to have another chance for Lynx. Once again blocked by Stet.

Lynx although 1-0 gained some confidence from their surges to put some pressure on the Dutch side. Lynx’s effort came to nothing as Darri struck the second for Hovocubo.

Just a minute later Moraikari struck Hovocubo’s third although Popo was to score for Lynx within seconds making it 3-1 and a reminder Lynx were still in the game.

The goal flurry did not end there as Mellah hit Hovocubo’s fourth followed soon after by St Juste’s second goal to make it 5-1 with five minutes of the half left on the clock.

El Andaloussi had a chance to score but missed the target with two minutes remaining in the half.

Hovocubo went into the halftime break with a comfortable 5-1 lead.

The second half started much the same way with Hovocubo piling on the pressure. Within minutes Andrew Lopez, another of Lynx’s new signings had a chance at goal but missing the target. Fraile was after to hit the woodwork for Lynx before Perez received a booking for a foul on Molokarai.

Lynx had to content with trying to absorb the pressure from a now confident Hovocubo. The yellows looking for a way forward without opening their defence to far which would allow Hovocubo through on quick counters.

An unnecessary foul by Pobo on Mellaj after he couldn’t get to a long ball highlighted Lynx’s frustrations. Earning him a verbal warning from officials.

Lynx were managing to hold on leaving hosts Hovocubo with few chances at goal, although this also translated equally to them.

Lopez was the next to receive a yellow on a foul on Molkarai. Lynx’s foul count riding fast as they approached the final seven minutes of the match.

With five minutes to go El Andaloussi once again hit the woodwork.

Just as fast Amrani made it six for Hovocubo as the minutes ticked away fast. The assist coming from Attahiri.

Lynx were to keep the score at 6-1 paying a steep price for four minutes of the first half in which they conceded four goals. Although the only Gibraltarian club to have played futsal at this level their experience at an international stage still needing more work to be done.

Lynx had their chances showing that they were more than capable of taking the match to their opponents although the Dutch were a well disciplined unit with the score and home advantage adding to their confidence.

In the other group match the London based team Helvecia beat Perth Youth Futsal Saltires 7-3.