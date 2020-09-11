Lynx prepare for futsal Champions League
Lynx Futsal team started yesterday their participation in a tournament in Portugal in preparation for the UEFA Futsal Champions League. The local team, who finished top of the table after the league was terminated early due to the lockdown play against Albufiera, Farnese and Braga this weekend in what is their first competitive action since...
