Lynx salvage a point after going behind to Bruno Magpies
Lynx (0) 1-1 (1) Bruno Magpies The commanding presence of head coach and owner Albert Parody by the touchline seems to have been missed by his players who under-performed in a match where they were expected to provide a good showing. Bruno Magpies, their closest rivals last season was always going to be a difficult...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here