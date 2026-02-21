Lynx secure top six beating St Joseph on the way

Having seen Bruno’s Magpies the previous evening claw back points to threaten Lynx’s sixth-placed position in the league, the yellow and blacks came out strongly against league leaders St Joseph’s.

Just seven minutes into the first half, Bilal sent a half-volley goalwards, forcing a great stop from Banda. The St Joseph’s keeper was kept on his toes, as was his defence, during the opening fifteen minutes as Lynx searched for an early breakthrough.

St Joseph’s, whose form this season has seen them dominate matches from the outset, struggled to find any fluidity in the first half hour. They faced a strong challenge from a disciplined and confident Lynx side determined to show they were worthy of a top-six place.

This was far from the previous encounter between the two, when St Joseph’s had struck seven past Lynx, dominating from early on.

As St Joseph’s began to assert themselves more in the match, Lynx gradually withdrew into more defensive positions, though they kept their options open for quick counters. One such break in the 34th minute saw Banda block with his leg; the rebound fell to an oncoming Lynx player whose effort was smashed goalwards but struck a defender and diverted out for a corner. It was a lucky escape for St Joseph’s, who had been momentarily caught out of position at the back.

A tightly contested first half finished with Lynx piling pressure on Banda’s goal through consecutive corners and a long throw-in, all of which saw the St Joseph’s defence prevail. The two teams went into the half-time break scoreless.

The second half began in equally tight fashion, with both sides cancelling each other out amid frequent stoppages as the physicality increased. While players complained about the number of fouls being given, it was the intensity on the field that was largely to blame, with referee Jason Barcelo stamping his authority on proceedings to prevent matters escalating.

The Lynx keeper was called into action on the 60th minute, lunging at the feet of an attacker to block the way as St Joseph’s found space behind the defence. The blues began to gain ground, pushing Lynx deeper into their own half. Two good stops from Huart on the 66th minute denied St Joseph’s from breaking the deadlock.

Just as St Joseph’s were finding momentum and penning Lynx back, the latter struck. A free kick taken from deep on the touchline in the 72nd minute was floated into the box. From what seemed like nothing, the ball bounced off a player and caught Banda off guard. Stretching desperately, he was unable to prevent it squeezing in at the near post, Lynx taking the lead.

Jamie Coombes was introduced as St Joseph’s looked to mount a comeback. Even when challenged hard in the air, Huart continued commanding his six-yard box, denying St Joseph’s another opportunity in the 78th minute. The heavy challenges from St Joseph’s raised the temperature in the stands, with calls for Barcelo to reach for his cards.

St Joseph’s, staring down the barrel of a defeat that could allow Lincoln Red Imps to climb above them for the first time, upped both their tempo and physicality in search of an equaliser. Lynx responded by bringing on Morgan, whose presence was felt immediately.

Lynx closed down space effectively, denying St Joseph’s clear opportunities. With five minutes of the ninety remaining, St Joseph’s had yet to truly test Huart since conceding.

In the 87th minute, St Joseph’s fans watched a long ball flash across goal, flying past attackers without anyone able to apply the decisive touch into an unguarded net.

Frustration among the blues was evident as the match entered six minutes of added time, offering them a final opportunity to salvage something. However, they initially struggled even to escape their own half.

The closing minutes were watched with anticipation beyond the pitch as well, the result also determining Bruno Magpies’ fate after their efforts the previous night. The three points would hand Lynx the key to securing their place in the top six.

Lynx saw one of their bench officials sent off as the game entered the final two minutes. With their backs to the wall, they defended deep, every player behind the ball protecting their slender lead.

With 95 minutes played, Jason Barcelo was swarmed by St Joseph’s players after awarding Lynx a foul inside their own penalty area following a 50-50 challenge. The Lynx defender required treatment, while St Joseph’s players appealed in vain for a penalty.

Tempers flared further, and St Joseph’s substitute goalkeeper was sent off after confronting members of the public in the stands with gestures from the bench.

A heated finale saw Lynx hold firm to secure victory and confirm their place in the top six.

It was only St Joseph’s second league defeat of the campaign, and it now hands Lincoln Red Imps an opportunity to climb above them, should they avoid dropping further points in their remaining Round Two fixtures.