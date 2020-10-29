Lynx thump Manchester 62, but in their own time
Lynx 5-0 Manchester 62 The match had already been delayed with a reschedule which had taken it from a Friday kick off to the Tuesday due to the changes in the Return to Play protocols. The actual reschedule seemed at first to have impacted the most on Lynx. Their fluid confident football seen on the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here