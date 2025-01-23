Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lynx unbeaten run comes to and end after Bavaria win

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd January 2025

Lynx’s unbeaten run came crashing to a halt this weekend as the Futsal Premier League heats up.
Bavaria, needing to close the gap with Laguna and Lynx dealt the blow to Lynx’s record, with a 4-1 victory which places them two points from second placed Laguna. The latter was to to fail in maintaining the momentum that has seen them rise into second place. An 8-5 victory against bottom of the league Hercules enough to keep them just four points from the league leaders. The battle for the top places now heating up as Bavaria became the first team to defeat Lynx this season.
There was no suprise though in Popay Lek clash with FCV Magpies,. Popay Lek, who are making it a habit of coming away with the goods walked away with a 5-2 victory which sees them now seven points ahead of Europa.
The second big surprise was to come in the clash between Zoca Bastion and Lions. The latter, trying to keep apace with the top four were unable to find that winning goal which would see them leapfrog Europa.
Instead Lions had to contend with sharing the points with Zoca Bastion.
A match which Lions had hoped to come away with the three points ended in a ten goal thriller with a 5-5 scoreline which would not have please Zoca either. Just a point behind Magpies, dropping two points would have hurt.

