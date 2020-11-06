Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lynx will be playing in Andorra

By Stephen Ignacio
6th November 2020

Lynx futsal took the risky route towards their preparations for their Futsal Champions League tie by heading to Andorra this weekend. With futsal at a standstill in Gibraltar with no known date for its return the yellows have continued their travels in order to get match practise before their tie against Belgium side Charelio on...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The first of the Eagles v Grammarians encounters

6th November 2020

Sports
Basketball starts facing new normal challenges

6th November 2020

Sports
Gibraltar U21 match against Norway cancelled

6th November 2020

Sports
Basewell Table Tennis League has a champion

4th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020