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Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar women drawn against familiar opposition in Nations League

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2026

Gibraltar's women's national team will once again come up against familiar opposition when they compete in the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League, having been drawn alongside Croatia, Bulgaria and Slovakia in League C Group C1.

All three opponents featured in Gibraltar's 2025/26 UEFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, which marked an important stage in the national team's early development on the international stage. Gibraltar faced each side twice, losing all six encounters and scoring just once across the six matches.

The draw means Gibraltar will have another opportunity to measure their progress against opponents they have already encountered, with Croatia, Bulgaria and Slovakia providing familiar benchmarks as the team prepares for the next international campaign.

The third edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League gets underway in February 2027, with the league phase concluding in June.

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